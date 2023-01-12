Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,472,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,525,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $286,800.00.

Expensify Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXFY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 189,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.85. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $32.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $42.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.00%. On average, analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Expensify by 117.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Expensify in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Expensify by 137.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Expensify in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Expensify by 9,175.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Expensify in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

