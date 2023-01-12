Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $365,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,288,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,231,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
BOX Stock Up 3.3 %
BOX traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,778,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,564. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 1.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
