Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $365,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,288,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,231,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BOX Stock Up 3.3 %

BOX traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,778,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,564. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Get BOX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Institutional Trading of BOX

About BOX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BOX by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 170,949 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.