Insider Buying: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Major Shareholder Buys 25,661 Shares of Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 25,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $20,272.19. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,912,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,941.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 264,625 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $243,455.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 39,454 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $35,508.60.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 15,000 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $14,550.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 11,800 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $11,210.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 21,844 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $18,348.96.

On Thursday, October 13th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 17,394 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $13,741.26.

ReWalk Robotics Trading Up 1.5 %

RWLK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. 143,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,370. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.37. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 396.02%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RWLK shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

