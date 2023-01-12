Insider Buying: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) Director Asit Parikh purchased 5,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ PHAT traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 456,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,843. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $307.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.29.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PHAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
- KB Home, Another Reason To Shed Home Building Stocks
- Is Wendy’s Stock Uptrend Set To Continue?
- Altria Group Stock, Is Time is Running Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.