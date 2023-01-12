Insider Buying: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) Director Asit Parikh purchased 5,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PHAT traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 456,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,843. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $307.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $87,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

