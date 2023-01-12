Insider Buying: Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Insider Purchases £24,883.11 in Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) insider Neil Murphy bought 6,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £24,883.11 ($30,315.68).
Bytes Technology Group stock opened at GBX 401 ($4.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £960.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,673.33. Bytes Technology Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 355.60 ($4.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 545 ($6.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 400.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 415.39.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Bytes Technology Group’s payout ratio is 41.33%.
Bytes Technology Group Company Profile
Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.
