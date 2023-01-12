iExec RLC Price Tops $1.37 (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $110.96 million and $21.09 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 19% against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00007528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00035130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00042315 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005492 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00018488 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00240926 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000099 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.42185803 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $22,702,170.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

