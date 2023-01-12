Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Humanigen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.88. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humanigen

About Humanigen

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 262.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 328,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 237,743 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen during the second quarter valued at $822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Humanigen by 113.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 114,858 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Humanigen by 15.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen during the third quarter valued at $156,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.