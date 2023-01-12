Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.88. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.
Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.
