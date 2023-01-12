Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.38.

BOSSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Hugo Boss to a “reduce” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €44.00 ($47.31) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €53.00 ($56.99) to €49.00 ($52.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.20. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $940.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.24 million. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 20.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

