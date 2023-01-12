Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1074.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $970.30 million. Hologic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.90- EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Hologic Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $81.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.72. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $81.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hologic by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after buying an additional 654,628 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,901,000 after buying an additional 626,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,274,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,349,000 after buying an additional 611,486 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

