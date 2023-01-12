Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.37 million. Hologic also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS.
Hologic Stock Up 0.6 %
HOLX stock opened at $81.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Hologic
In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Hologic by 77.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hologic (HOLX)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.