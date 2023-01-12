Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.37 million. Hologic also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS.

Hologic Stock Up 0.6 %

HOLX stock opened at $81.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Hologic

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.33.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Hologic by 77.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.