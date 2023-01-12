Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) PT Raised to $18.00 at Barclays

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 21.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

