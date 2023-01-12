Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $153.03 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $153.03 million and approximately $308,609.73 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.19 or 0.00023417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.14215359 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $270,586.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

