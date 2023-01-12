Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $153.44 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $153.44 million and $303,817.54 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.20 or 0.00023049 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.14215359 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $270,586.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

