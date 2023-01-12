Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €70.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HEN3. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($66.67) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($72.04) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of FRA HEN3 traded down €0.64 ($0.69) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €64.86 ($69.74). The stock had a trading volume of 400,084 shares. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a one year high of €129.65 ($139.41). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €63.88.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

