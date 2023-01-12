Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.16 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $1.16 billion and $28.02 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00087278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00065167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00024064 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000221 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,202,289,734 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,202,289,733.933643 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04406256 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $25,072,717.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

