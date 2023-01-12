Hedera (HBAR) Price Up 24.4% Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and $40.24 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00081255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00065261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00023844 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000210 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,202,289,734 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,202,289,734.0512 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04695121 USD and is up 6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $29,422,536.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

