Harbor Advisory Corp MA Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.7% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $253.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $282.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.