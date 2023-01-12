Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Raised to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HMSNF. Barclays cut their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 26 ($0.32) to GBX 25 ($0.30) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hammerson from GBX 17 ($0.21) to GBX 18 ($0.22) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

Hammerson Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.54.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

