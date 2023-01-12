Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $11.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.88.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($113.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($19.00) by ($94.00). The business had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.53 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post -40 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.