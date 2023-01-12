Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $11.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.88.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($113.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($19.00) by ($94.00). The business had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.53 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post -40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

About Hallmark Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

