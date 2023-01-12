GYEN Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $40.74 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. GYEN has a total market cap of $40.74 million and approximately $157,163.07 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

