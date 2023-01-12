GYEN Price Tops $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $40.75 million and $140,690.53 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

