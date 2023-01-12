Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.12 ($0.01). Approximately 20,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 164,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.12 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £12.81 million and a P/E ratio of 8.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 15.32.

Greencoat Renewables Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Greencoat Renewables’s payout ratio is 43.50%.

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

