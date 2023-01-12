Gladstone Land Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:LANDM)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $23.60. 3,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $25.92.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

