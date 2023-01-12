Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.
Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Gladstone Investment Price Performance
GAIN opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $445.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $39,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 141,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,422.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on GAIN. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
