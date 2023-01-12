Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

GAIN opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $445.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 66.37% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $39,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 141,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,422.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GAIN. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

