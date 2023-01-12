Gladstone Commercial Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

GOODO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

