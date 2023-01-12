Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 84.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.8%.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $355.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.30. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 million. Analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

