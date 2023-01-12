GensoKishi Metaverse Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $368,246.00 (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000881 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $274.51 million and $368,246.00 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

