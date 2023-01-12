General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Bank of America

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $77.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

