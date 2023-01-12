Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives $23.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

GNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GNK opened at $15.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $96.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 37.21%. Analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.77%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

