GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGFGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GEAGF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. AlphaValue cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $54.45.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

