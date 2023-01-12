FY2025 EPS Estimates for Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Raised by Analyst

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Capstone Copper in a research report issued on Sunday, January 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CS. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Capstone Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 price objective for the company. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Capstone Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.66.
Capstone Copper Stock Performance
Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$453.91 million.
Insider Activity at Capstone Copper
In other Capstone Copper news, Director Oscar Gustavo Valenzuela sold 389,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total value of C$1,935,498.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,054,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,236,027.20.
About Capstone Copper
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
Featured Stories
