FY2023 EPS Estimates for WD-40 Reduced by BWS Financial (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of WD-40 in a report released on Tuesday, January 10th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.37. The consensus estimate for WD-40’s current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $124.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

WD-40 Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $169.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.84. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $145.16 and a 52 week high of $255.31.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.12%.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $403,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 632 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,924.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of WD-40

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Articles

