FY2023 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.35. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BK opened at $48.18 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.03.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

