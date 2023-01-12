FY2022 EPS Estimates for WesBanco, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.07. The consensus estimate for WesBanco’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $156.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

WSBC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $37.09 on Thursday. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

In related news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $214,289.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,303.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WesBanco news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $121,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,678.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $214,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,384 shares of company stock worth $785,437 over the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in WesBanco by 1.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in WesBanco by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the second quarter worth approximately $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

