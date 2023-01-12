FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Boosted by Analyst

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.91. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCHW. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.82. The firm has a market cap of $151.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

