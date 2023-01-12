FY2022 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Associated Banc in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $2.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

ASB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Associated Banc Trading Up 0.3 %

ASB opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $297,233.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $859,097. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

