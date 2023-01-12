FY2022 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABNB. Cowen decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $94.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $423,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 210,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 565,772 shares of company stock worth $57,026,235. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

