FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.78) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.81). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.03) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MIRM. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MIRM stock opened at $20.83 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $768.00 million, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.03. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.78% and a negative net margin of 79.72%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Niall O’donnell sold 32,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $629,336.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,714,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,611,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Articles

