FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.99). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocular Therapeutix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 119.35% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 1.6 %

Several other research firms have also commented on OCUL. StockNews.com lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.34. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocular Therapeutix

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 7,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $25,648.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,122,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,427,311.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

