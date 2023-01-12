Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuwei Films Stock Performance
NASDAQ FFHL opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. Fuwei Films has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $10.98.
About Fuwei Films
