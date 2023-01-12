FUNToken Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71.12 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

