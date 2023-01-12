Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target Raised to $16.50

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE:FRO opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. Frontline has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.28.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Frontline had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $208.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 594.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,869 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

