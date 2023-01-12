Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives $34.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 1.1 %

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $31.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

