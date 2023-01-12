Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 518 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

