Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 276 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,754,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,972,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.

FedEx stock opened at $192.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.29 and a 200-day moving average of $190.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $260.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

