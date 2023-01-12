Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Acquires 673 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.64 and a 200 day moving average of $82.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

