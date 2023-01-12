Flow Trading Up 25.8% This Week (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $917.76 million and approximately $113.80 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00004692 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00434182 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,792.05 or 0.30667158 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.74 or 0.00972848 BTC.

About Flow

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,410,062,299 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

