First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Advantage Price Performance

FA stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.89. 146,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,753. First Advantage has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.95 million. Equities analysts expect that First Advantage will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Advantage by 657.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,800,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,948,000 after buying an additional 675,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 13.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after buying an additional 560,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 385.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 483,600 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,708,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after buying an additional 438,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

