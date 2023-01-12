Financial Analysis: EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EMCORE and Himax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 2 0 0 2.00 Himax Technologies 0 3 0 0 2.00

EMCORE currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 173.11%. Himax Technologies has a consensus target price of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 35.01%. Given EMCORE’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Himax Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

EMCORE has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EMCORE and Himax Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $124.13 million 0.36 -$24.33 million ($0.65) -1.83 Himax Technologies $1.55 billion 0.81 $436.90 million $1.93 3.71

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.9% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of EMCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -19.60% -13.30% -9.30% Himax Technologies 24.24% 41.04% 21.14%

Summary

Himax Technologies beats EMCORE on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCORE

(Get Rating)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products. It also provides cable TV (CATV) lasers and transmitters that are used in forward-and return-path broadband, subassembly components, analog fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, and CATV fiber amplifiers. In addition, the company offers high-power gain chips products, photodiode products, and GPON fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) and data center chip products for the telecommunication markets; and lasers, receivers, and photodetector components for wireless, distributed sensing, and light detecting and ranging applications. It serves CATV, optical sensing, telecom, data center, and navigation and defense optoelectronics markets. The company sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Himax Technologies

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; light-emitting diode driver and power management ICs; and liquid crystal on silicon microdisplays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for the automotive industry. In addition, it offers complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors and wafer-level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, and ultra-low power AI image sensing, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, home appliance, Internet of Things, etc. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.