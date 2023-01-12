Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,737,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $26.37 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29.

